"There was openness to this interest" - Milan chief addresses rumors linking Mike Maignan with move to Chelsea

Amid rumors linking Mike Maignan to Chelsea, AC Milan's chief executive Giorgio Furlani has disclosed that the Rossoneri were open to an interest in the Frenchman. He, however, said that the interest in the goalkeeper wasn't a fascinating one from Milan's viewpoint.
In an interview where Furlani dismissed speculations that Maignan was forcing his way out of Milan, the Italian said (via GOAL):
"There was interest from an English club, it was not considered an interesting interest from the club's point of view. Mike was and is an important player for Milan, and his agent was also very correct. There was openness to this interest but at the same time there was an interest on their part, not a forcing or a push, to stay at Milan. Then in the medium-long term future, those who live will see."
As per the aforementioned source, Chelsea had submitted an €15 million (£13 million) offer to the Rossoneri for Maignan. However, the bid was turned down as Milan felt that it wasn't lucrative enough.
Meanwhile, Maignan has only one year left on his contract with Milan, which will expire in June 2026. The Blues were also looking to leverage his contract situation to sign him for less than his market valuation.
In recent months, there has been uncertainty regarding Robert Sanchez's proficiency as Chelsea's No. 1. Hence, there has been reported interest in Maignan as his competitor and long-term replacement. Last season, Maignan kept 15 clean sheets in 53 games across competition for the Rossoneri.
"Hopefully it’s the first of many" - Liam Delap on his debut goal for Chelsea
Liam Delap is hopeful that his debut goal for the Blues will be his first of many. The Englishman registered himself on the scoresheet as Enzo Maresca's men defeated Esperance Tunis 3-0 in the Club World Cup on June 24.
In an interview after the victory, Delap revealed (via Chelseafc):
"We knew we had to win tonight to get through, and we’re pleased to get the job done, It’s a really happy feeling [to score] and hopefully it’s the first of many. I love playing football and to play for such a good team is a great feeling."
In three appearances since completing a reported €35.50 million move from Ipswich Town to Stamford Bridge, Delap has delivered one goal and one assist.