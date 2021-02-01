"There are people who want to hurt Barca and Lionel Messi" - Ronald Koeman reacts to Barcelona skipper's contract leak

Spanish newspaper El Mundo wreaked havoc on the football world this past weekend after claiming to have gained access to Lionel Messi's current contract at Barcelona.

The paper published significant details that revealed Lionel Messi's contract to be worth a little more than €555 million over four years (almost €139 million per year) - a deal understood to be the most lucrative one ever signed by an athlete.

The deal was reportedly signed in 2017 and expires this summer, rendering Lionel Messi free to leave the club as a free agent. The leak of the confidential contract came soon after Barcelona released their financial statements that indicated a net debt of €1.2 billion. With the club already in deep water, this latest revelation is bound to cause turmoil.

Barcelona were quick to respond to the leak and issued a statement denying any responsibility for the leak.

While this storm brew off the pitch, Barcelona took on Athletic Bilbao last night in their La Liga clash. The Catalan club emerged victorious following a 2-1 win.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a delightful free-kick to mark his 650th career goal for the club, despite whatever else was on his mind. The win helped Barcelona climb past Real Madrid into second place on the table.

Following the match, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was quizzed about the leak, and he was disdainfully forthright with his opinion. He said (via Goal.com):

"Whoever has leaked Messi's contract cannot have a future at Barca. What has come out in the press about Messi was done maliciously."

"We have to try to know how this could have come out in the press. We have to concentrate on our season. The team's been fine lately. We won a lot of games. We don't have to focus on this issue, but there are people who want to hurt Barca and Leo."

He added:

"Messi has been demonstrating his quality as a footballer for years, has helped a lot to make this club great and has helped a lot to win titles," he added.

Koeman also acknowledged that the leak was bound to have affected Lionel Messi but added that it had not changed his motivation during the match.

"I've noticed that Messi was very motivated, but not more than for other games. Of course today's news could have affected him. You have to respect the important players who have done so much for this club. Leo is a winner, he always wants to prove his quality. It's important to be united."

Lionel Messi and Barcelona to take legal action

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will soon take legal action

As per reports from ESPN, Barcelona and Lionel Messi are set to take legal action against El Mundo and whoever else was responsible for the leak.

The aforementioned press release issued by Barcelona said:

"In view of the information published today El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties."

"FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

The Catalan club concluded:

"FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history."

