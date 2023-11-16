"There is a physical issue to take into account" - Former manager believes Barcelona teenager shouldn't be included in Spanish national team

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has become the centre of a debate regarding his suitability for the Spanish national football team.

Former La Roja manager Javier Clemente has questioned the decision to call him to the national football team, due to his age. At the tender age of 16, Yamal has carved a niche for himself in Barcelona's first team.

He has also made significant strides on the international stage with Spain. His remarkable journey, with two goals in three appearances, has caught the attention of enthusiasts.

However, despite his growing talent and notable contributions, his inclusion in the national squad is not without contention. Javier Clemente, who was in charge of Spain from 1992 to 1998, expressed reservations about Yamal's presence in the team.

Speaking to Cadena SER (via Football Espana), Clemente said that he would not select Yamal if he were in the shoes of current manager Luis de la Fuente. He highlighted the physical demands of senior international football:

“Unless I have a scary medical certificate, I wouldn’t take a 16-year-old to play international matches with the senior team because there is a physical issue to take into account.”

Clemente reckons there are inherent risks in exposing such a young talent to the rigours of top-tier international football prematurely. The physical and mental demands of the game at this level could impact Yamal's long-term development and career trajectory.

However, there's an undeniable immediate benefit Yamal offers to both Spain and Barcelona. His impressive track record in La Liga, with 13 appearances, and participation in four Champions League games show how significant he has been at the top level.

Barcelona eyeing swap deal for Bruno Guimaraes

Barcelona's transfer strategy for the upcoming season seems to be taking a fascinating turn, with the club reportedly contemplating a daring move. Their primary objective is to fortify their midfield with a holding player, and at the heart of their aspirations is Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes.

Despite Guimaraes' recent commitment to Newcastle through a new contract, Barcelona's interest remains undeterred. However, the financial constraints of the Blaugranaa are a significant hurdle in their pursuit.

Barca might resort to a creative solution to circumnavigate these monetary challenges. As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), the club are considering a swap deal involving Raphinha, a player who has long been on Newcastle's radar.

Raphinha's strong reputation, especially in England, might play a role in making this deal attractive and financially viable for Newcastle. However, Guimaraes is a key figure at Newcastle, so convincing them to part with a crucial player would be a challenge.