"There has to be players leaving" - Xavi explains why Barcelona have not yet registered Ferran Torres

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that the club will have to offload some fringe players to be able to register new recruit Ferran Torres. The club are required to be within La Liga's salary cap before they can register the 21-year-old winger.

Xavi said registering Ferran Torres might not be possible for Barcelona right away. However, the registration of the 21-year-old Spaniard could be possible if Ousmane Dembele agrees to lower his wages in his new contract.

The Barcelona manager said:

“We’ll see how the salary cap situation is, if it’s possible right away. There has to be players leaving. If we get Dembele to re-sign his contract and lower his pay, it will allow us to sign Torres, and we hope that it can happen.”

Barcelona have signed Ferran Torres for a fee of €55 million from Premier League champions Manchester City. The Spanish international, though, is recovering from an injury, which could delay his debut for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are currently going through a financial crisis. The La Liga wage cap was the reason why they were forced to let Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer last summer. The club is now facing the same issue while registering Ferran Torres.

Barcelona currently have a host of fringe players who are on big wages. Xavi's side could offload the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Dembele to free up some wages. That would allow the club to register their January recruitment.

Ousmane Dembele has entered the final six months of his Barcelona contract. The Frenchman could leave on a free transfer next summer if the club fail to offer him a new deal.

Barcelona secure a narrow win over Mallorca

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win over Mallorca to climb up the La Liga standings. A solitary goal from Luuk de Jong in the first half was enough to secure all three points for the Blaugrana.

As things stand, Barcelona are fifth in the La Liga standings, having accumulated 31 points from 19 games. The Bluagrana are only a point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Despite not being at their best, Barcelona are still in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification this season.

Xavi's side were knocked out of the group stage of the competition following a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on matchday six.

