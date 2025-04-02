"There are no players like him" - Manchester United should have signed new Chelsea star, claims Nani

Nani has heaped praise on Chelsea signing Geovany Quenda and admitted that Manchester United should have got the Portuguese star. The former United winger believes that the teenager is a superstar in the making and is set for big things in the future.

Speaking to A Bola, Nani stated that Chelsea know his qualities and have jumped on the chance to get the winger. He added that the teenager is already a fantastic player and brings a lot of energy on the pitch.

The former Manchester United player said (via Metro):

"There is a kid at Sporting, Quenda, who is 17 years old and he is unbelievable. He has energy, he has speed, he can improve his physical ability but he is a very intelligent player. Very mature. He knows how to play as part of a team, when he should calm down and speed up the game."

"Of course, he can improve his finishing and be more consistent because he also shoots very well, knows how to dribble, he's skinny, but he's a fantastic player and has the right attitude."

When asked if United had missed out on signing an impressive youngster, Nani continued:

"I think so. There are no players like him at 17. Why did Chelsea sign him? Because they know that. It's difficult to have this type of player who is aggressive with the ball, taking the game forward and creating danger in the box. And when he sees that there is no space to take risks, he knows how to calm down and play with the team. He really is a fantastic player."

Geovany Quenda was linked with Manchester United after Ruben Amorim moved to Old Trafford last year. The Mirror have claimed that the winger decided to join Chelsea as he preferred Enzo Maresca's system over the Portuguese manager.

Chelsea new signing compared to Lamine Yamal by assistant manager

Sporting CP assistant manager Tiago Teixeira spoke to The Athletic earlier this season and compared Geovany Quenda to Lamine Yamal. He believes that the Portuguese star can do well and said (via Metro):

"He is very, very good as a dribbler. He is impressive physically and can beat his direct opponent both inside and outside. I see similarities with Lamine Yamal. Both of them started playing senior football at 16, 17. Yamal is already playing for Spain but Quenda has just been called up by Portugal for the first time."

Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign the teenager from Sporting CP but the winger will remain at the Portuguese club for another season. He will move to Stamford Bridge in 2026 while his teammate Dario Essugo will make the switch to the Premier League side this summer – both were signed in a £62 million deal by the Blues.

