"There are no players like him on the market" - Former Barcelona youth director says Chelsea target should only leave if club are offered €120m

Former Barcelona youth director Jordi Roura has urged first-team manager Hansi Flick to keep Chelsea target Fermin Lopez. He believes that the Spaniard is unique and should be sold only when a club offers €120 million.

Speaking to streamer Gerard Romero, Roura said that Lopez should not leave Barcelona this summer. He believes that the Chelsea target has unique qualities and has an eye for goal, making him a key player for the first team. He said (via Barca Universal):

"In football, circumstances are what dictate, although from a personal and footballing point of view, I believe Fermun should not leave the club. If I were Hansi Flick, Fermin wouldn't leave, not even as a joke. I would grab him and never let him go. There are no players like Fermín on the market. It's very difficult to find players with his technique and goalscoring ability. And he's also a player who brings a great fighting spirit."

Roura added that Lopez should be starting for the Catalan side, hinting that he is better than Dani Olmo, who has suffered from injuries. He said:

"From a sporting perspective, I think there's no debate. Fermin is an undisputed player. For me, he's the starting midfielder. Olmo is a great player, but he's had injuries."

Chelsea are interested in signing Fermin Lopez from Barcelona this summer and are willing to offer €50 million. The Catalan side are reportedly open to a sale, but mixed reports suggest they are demanding €70-90 million for their academy product.

Jordi Roura tells Fermin Lopez not to leave Barcelona for Chelsea

Jordi Roura gave strong advice to Fermin Lopez and urged him not to consider the move to Chelsea. He believes that the Spaniard should remain at Barcelona and said:

"If I want Fermin to stay, it is not because he is from La Masia, because in professional football, what counts is performance, and Fermín has shown that he has given a great performance. If the home team does not perform, they do not play and end up out. People want to win, and that is why those from La Masia must perform, and that is what they have been doing in recent years."

Fermin Lopez has played 47 matches under Hansi Flick, accumulating 2109 minutes in all competitions, while scoring eight goals and assisting 10 times. He played 42 times under Xavi, scoring 11 goals and assisting once in his 1953 minutes on the pitch.

