"There is no point trying to argue" – Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka sums up Liverpool star Diogo Jota in 2 words after controversial penalty

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has opened up on fouling Liverpool forward Diogo Jota inside his own box in his team's 4-2 league defeat at Anfield on Monday (January 1).

The Reds marched on to a confident victory, accumulating a staggering 7.27 xG in their clash against Newcaslte. While Mohamed Salah netted a brace, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones bagged a goal apiece.

During the 84th minute of the encounter, Jota was through on goal and tried to get past Dubravka inside the Magpies box. However, he was brought down by a slight contact after taking a touch away from the goalkeeper with his right foot. Salah put the ball into the back of the net in his second penalty attempt to hand his team the victory.

In the aftermath of the contest, Dubravka shared his two cents on the controversial penalty incident involving himself and Jota. Labelling the attacker a 'clever guy', he told his club's media (h/t The Boot Room):

"It is a frustration because he's a clever guy. I tried to pull my arms [away] and not catch him. I felt contact but I'm not really sure what else I should do to not try and catch him. At the end it was a penalty. There is no point trying to argue with them. With the [Video Assistant Referee] VAR, I don't know what to say."

Jota, who has been criticized for apparently diving by the likes of Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, produced a brilliant cameo against Newcastle. Apart from providing the assist for Jones' strike, the 27-year-old completed five of six passes and won six of 10 duels during the clash.

So far this term, Jota has scored nine goals in 19 games for Liverpool.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah opens up on missed penalty in recent 4-2 league victory

Following Liverpool's recent 4-2 league win, Mohamed Salah shared his two cents on missing a vital penalty in the 22nd minute of the contest. He told Sky Sports (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"At half time, I was like: 'Are you gonna leave to the national team with that performance? No. Not really'. The players spoke in the dressing room at half time, we have to stay calm."

Salah, who is set to depart Liverpool's camp to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this week, failed to get the better of Martin Dubravka in the first half. But, the 31-year-old attacker scored two goals and laid out an assist for Cody Gakpo in the second half of the clash.

So far this campaign, the Egyptian has scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.