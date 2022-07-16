“There were polar bears walking down the street and he would never return” – Agent reveals how Chelsea legend John Terry’s daughter stopped potential transfer

Transfer agent Marco Trabucchi has claimed that Chelsea legend John Terry was warned about the Russian polar bears by his daughter during the time he was linked with a move to Spartak Moscow.

The now-retired Englishman was set to seal a move to the Russian side in 2018 after a year at Aston Villa. The medical was apparently done in Rome but Terry backed out of the transfer at the 11th hour.

At the time, the Englishman claimed that he did not want to move to the Russian capital because of his wife and two children.

Trabucchi now recalls an incident where a warning about polar bears from Terry's daughter could have led to the former Chelsea man rejecting a move. Speaking on the YouTube show Comment Stop via the Sun, he said:

"The headteacher of the school called John. They said that his daughter was falling to the floor, roaring that dad was leaving for Moscow. [She was saying] there were polar bears walking down the street and he would never return."

As it turned out, a move to Russia never materialized as the Chelsea icon ultimately turned down a £1.8m contract. He would go on to announce his retirement that summer.

Chelsea sign teenage sensation Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal

The Blues have completed a move for former Arsenal starlet Omari Hutchinson, the club's official website has confirmed.

As per the Sun, the Gunners failed to convince the 18-year-old starlet to renew his contract at the Emirates. The Blues then swooped in and offered better terms to the versatile attacker to seal the deal.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Omari Hutchinson’s move to Chelsea has been confirmed. Omari Hutchinson’s move to Chelsea has been confirmed. https://t.co/T7InOTdLms

Still just 18, it would be unrealistic for Hutchinson to become a key cog in Thomas Tuchel's team in the upcoming season. He largely plied his trade in Premier League 2 last season and could have to prove himself at Cobham before getting a senior debut at Chelsea.

Hutchinson can play anywhere across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder. It remains to be seen what plan sTuchel has for the player. However, it could be a while before the Blues faithful get to see him play amongst the big boys at Stamford Bridge.

