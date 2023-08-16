"There is a possibility" - Journalist claims Liverpool could sign Manchester United target after Moises Caicedo snub

Journalist Neil Jones believes Liverpool could sign Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch this summer for £25 million after Moises Caicedo snubbed the Reds to join Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are in desperate need of reinforcements in midfield following the exits of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer. The Reds currently do not have a fit designated No. 6 to deploy into the starting XI.

Their lengthy pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia ended in disappointment with both players opting to join Chelsea instead.

One option that Liverpool have is to sign Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch. The Reds were linked to the former Ajax midfielder earlier this summer.

Jones believes that the Dutchman could force a move due to a lack of game time under Thomas Tuchel. On his YouTube channel, Jones said (via The Boot Room):

“Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich. A player it has gone quiet with, could he come in? I think Liverpool like the player, is there a deal to be done? Bayern were resistant to selling, but could Gravenberch force their hand in that? I think there is a possibility."

While Gravenberch isn't the typical No. 6 that Liverpool needs, he would add great depth to a midfield that currently looks depleted. The 21-year-old is affordable for a price of just £25 million and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in signing him.

Bayern Munich are also reportedly reluctant to sell Gravenberch. The midfielder is contracted to the Bavarians until 2027.

Ryan Gravenberch would prefer to join Manchester United over Liverpool - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch would prefer joining Manchester United over the Reds if he were to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

This could be due to his experience of playing under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag from his Ajax days. Ten Hag handed the youngster his debut and he went on to impress, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 103 appearances.

Gravenberch left Ajax last summer to join Bayern Munich last summer for €18.5 million. However, he failed to make an impact at the Allianz Arena, making just 33 appearances in all competitions, and having just two goal contributions.

A change of scenery may revive his career but it is unclear if Manchester United would be able to afford Gravenberch. Jurgen Klopp and Co. remain in the race and could afford to sign him but he would prefer to join the Red Devils if an offer is made by both teams.

As of August 16, neither club has made any bid for Gravenberch.