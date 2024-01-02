"There is a possibility" - Journalist claims PL star previously linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea could be sold in the January window

According to TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Everton could be forced to sell midfielder Amadou Onana, who has previously been linked to Arsenal and Chelsea, in the January transfer window.

Everton have been facing significant financial difficulties for a few years now as they have reported massive losses. The Toffees were also docked 10 points in the ongoing Premier League season for breaching financial sustainability rules.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Crook claimed that Everton's financial situation could force them to sell Onana in January. The journalist said:

"And the other player to keep an eye on with Arsenal is Amadou Onana at Everton, who we know Chelsea were looking at previously. And with Everton's financial predicament, there is a possibility that he could be sold this month."

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Onana in January. The Gunners are looking to add a defensive midfielder and they see the 22-year-old midfielder as an ideal fit.

Chelsea were also looking to sign Onana in the summer when they were unable to find an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for the signing of Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal and Chelsea target compared with Patrick Vieira

Former Everton and Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez spoke to Sky Sports in 2022 and compared Amadou Onana to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Martinez claimed that the Belgian midfielder can use his physique in a defensive role and also play as a box-to-box midfielder.

Martinez said:

"I'm sure Everton will use him in a more defensive role or he can be used box-to-box where he really uses his physicality. Off the ball, he is one of his most impressive young players with his intensity, the way he can press and then his arrival into the box."

He added:

"Sometimes he reminds you of a young Patrick Vieira in the way he drives with the ball. I think it would be a shame if we speak only about his technical and tactical abilities. He is quite unique in the way he is as a character. He is a leader as a young man who is already affecting the others in the dressing room."

Manchester United were also linked with a move for Amadou Onana in December. Foot Mercato reported that the Red Devils were plotting a £48 million bid for the Arsenal and Chelsea target.