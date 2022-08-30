"There is a possibility we could see their new signing" - Chris Sutton predicts the result for Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League clash 

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has given his prediction on the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Newcastle United. The game is set to be played on Wednesday, August 31.

The Reds will host a confident Newcastle team in what promises to be a high-octane clash. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently in their redemption arc after they pulverized Bournemouth 9-0 in their last game.

The Magpies have played some good football this season. Although they have one win and three draws from their four games, Newcastle have looked threatening in attack in all matches. They drew 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game.

BBC commentator Sutton has backed the Reds to snatch a win on Wednesday against the Magpies. With Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin injured for Newcastle, Sutton believes Liverpool hold the advantage in the game.

He has predicted a strong 4-0 win for the Reds. While writing for BBC, Sutton said:

"We all think Liverpool are back following that big 9-0 win but Newcastle are a dangerous team. However, they are missing Callum Wilson and there is an injury concern over Allan Saint-Maximin, who would be a massive miss for them."

Sutton added that the Magpies will introduce their new signing Alexander Isak at some stage but reckons the Reds have too much firepower to be beaten by Newcastle in this game.

"There is a possibility we could see their new signing, Alexander Isak start. You know Newcastle will give it a go with how Eddie Howe plays but I think Liverpool will carry on at home and I think they will have too much."

Newcastle has shelled out a club-record €70m for Isak, signing him from Real Sociedad. The Swedish forward scored 11 goals and laid out three assists in 45 games for the Spanish outfit last season.

However, Isak is only 22 years old and potentially has his best years ahead of him. He could grow under the guidance of Eddie Howe, who has worked well with youngsters in the past.

Two first-team Liverpool stars could return from injuries against Newcastle United

Liverpool continue to have injury concerns themselves ahead of their game against Newcastle. However, they might be treated with the potential return of two first-team players in Joel Matip and Curtis Jones, as per Liverpool World. Both players were pictured back in training in what will be welcome news for the Reds.

Matip played in the opening game of the campaign against Fulham. However, he missed the next three games due to a groin injury.

Jones is returning from a long injury lay-off. He is yet to feature for the Reds this season, after being sidelined with a calf injury in the summer. It will be welcome news for the Reds midfield, which has been stretched to the limit over the last few weeks. Both Jones and Matip are not expected to start the game against Newcastle but might come on later in the match.

