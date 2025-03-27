“There is potential there” - Didi Hamann says ex-Liverpool hero could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal 

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Xabi Alonso could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal in the future. The Spanish manager has done a decent job since taking over at the Emirates in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Alonso has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent times and won the domestic double last season. The Spaniard remains heavily linked with Real Madrid, although recent reports say that he will stay at the BayArena for another year.

Speaking to CardPlayer, as cited by The Express, Hamann suggested that the move could work to Arsenal's long-term advantage.

“There is a decision coming for Xabi Alonso and it looks like he wants to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year, which I didn’t think was possible just a few months ago. He has said in the past that he would like to manage one of his former clubs and there is also a heavy link to Bayern Munich as well as Liverpool and Real Madrid, it’s all down to timing," said Hamann.

He continued:

“I think he felt Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps were too big to fill at Liverpool last summer. Arne Slot is doing well now and Carlo Ancelotti can choose when he leaves Real Madrid. Can I see him at Arsenal? There might be a time when he wants to leave where it will become an option. There isn’t much talk about Mikel Arteta at the moment but I think there is potential there, maybe after we see him at Liverpool or Real Madrid.”

Mikel Arteta's contract with Arsenal runs until 2027.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Premier League forward this summer?

Alexander Isak

Arsenal's search for a new No. 9 has been well documented of late. The Gunners are looking for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Manchester City.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and isn't part of the club's long-term plans. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has used Kai Havertz in the position with mixed effect so far.

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners have identified Newcastle United's Alexander Isak as the ideal candidate for the position. The Swede has registered 23 goals from 33 games this season for the Magpies.

Newcastle United want him to stay, but a recent report from Caught Offside has stated that the player has rejected their renewal offer. That could be a huge boost to the north London side's plans.

