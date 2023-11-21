"There is a presence about him".- Ex-Manchester United star Henrik Larsson tips 20-year-old to be a hit at Old Trafford

Henrik Larsson has backed Rasmus Hojlund to become a good striker for Manchester United and he likes the Danish youngster's physicality.

Hojlund has made a promising start to his United career albeit he's without a goal in nine Premier League outings. The Red Devils' frontman is the UEFA Champions League's joint-top scorer with five goals in four games.

Two of those goals came against former club FC Copenhagen in Manchester United's shock 4-3 defeat to the Danish outfit. Larsson watched Hojlund in the reverse fixture which was a 1-0 win and was impressed by his performance. He told the club's official website:

"I watched him when United played against Copenhagen at Old Trafford. I liked what I saw. He is a striker with some speed. He was willing to go beyond the opponents’ back four or back three, however you want to see it. It’s early to say, but he looks interesting because physically, there is a presence about him."

Larsson, who was prolific during his playing career, netting 176 goals in 234 games for Celtic, has called for patience with Hojlund:

"It's going to take some time before he settles in. He's new to the club and getting used to the other players. But hopefully for United, he can be a good striker."

Hojlund has displayed his speed and power during the early stages of his Manchester United career. The Denmark international is perhaps a work in progress and a youngster who can develop into a prolific forward for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag alluded to this upon bringing Hojlund to Old Trafford. He said (via the source above):

"I think he has such a huge potential and now it is up first to him to explore that and we will support him – all the coaches. l’m sure the whole team was waiting for a type like him and they will integrate and in the dressing room or on the pitch they will help him."

The Red Devils have handed the former Atalanta striker a heavy burden of leading the line given his age. Some argue that he would benefit from playing alongside a more experienced frontman who has a proven goalscoring resume.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic could be an option for the Red Devils.

90min reports that Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian's future is uncertain as the Old Lady are banned from playing in UEFA competitions this season.

Vlahovic, 23, has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 10 games. United showed interest in signing the former Fiorentina forward in the summer but didn't pursue a deal.

Juve signed Vlahovic from Fiorentina in 2022 for £63 million after a prolific spell with Viola. He bagged 49 goals in 108 games across competitions at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.