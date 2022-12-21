"There is a present and a future" - Sergio Aguero names 4 players who can help shape new era for Argentina 

Sergio Aguero has named Lisandro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister as the players who can shape Argentina's next generation. The quartet were all part of La Albiceleste's squad which lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar earlier this week.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona forward is excited by the prospect of youngsters in the current squad. Aguero also believes that a generational talent like Lionel Messi could turn up for Argentina in the coming years.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero said the following:

"Players like Leo (Messi) appear from time to time. Hopefully in a few years another one will come out with those conditions. How Leo appeared after Maradona. In the meantime, we have many young players who are taking over and who have the winning mentality, character and ability to continue competing at the highest level."

Aguero went on to name four youngsters who played a key role in guiding his national side to World Cup glory. He said:

"Look at what happened during the tournament. Players like Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Lisandro Martínez and Mac Allister, just to give a few examples, who initially weren't starters ended up being so and with remarkable performance. There is a present and there is a future for Argentina."

How did Argentina's young generation perform at the FIFA World Cup?

The players named by Sergio Aguero were a vital part of Argentina's squad which lifted the World Cup. However, Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez stood out from the rest.

Fernandez, 21, played as a defensive midfielder in all seven games at the World Cup. He even scored a goal against Mexico in the group stage and later went on to register an assist against Poland. Fernandez was chosen the Best Young Player of the tournament.

Julian Alvarez, on the other hand, was La Albiceleste's second-highest goalscorer behind Lionel Messi. Alvarez scored four goals at the World Cup, which included a brace against Croatia in the semifinals.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister also had a great tournament. The midfielder played six times at the World Cup and scored a goal against Poland in the group stage.

Lisandro Martinez, meanwhile, was not a guaranteed starter for Argentina at the World Cup. The centre-back only made five appearances for the world champions and failed to make it off the bench in the final against France.

Martinez, however, is a highly-rated defender who earned a €57 million transfer from Ajax to Manchester United earlier in the summer. He has already featured 14 times in the Premier League this season.

Poll : 0 votes