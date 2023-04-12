"There is no pressure" - Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez urges the Blues to 'enjoy' game against Real Madrid and play without fear

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has urged his teammates to play without fear against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blues head to Madrid for the first-leg of the two sides' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (April 12). The Premier League outfit will be looking to try and continue an unlikely pursuit of the European title against the current holders.

Chelsea have been in dire form this season, sitting 11th in the league, and are heavy underdogs to beat Real Madrid. However, Fernandez has told his teammates to enjoy the spectacle against Los Blancos (via football.london):

“I try not to have pressure in football, just to enjoy it. There is responsibility in this match but there is no pressure, I always try to enjoy. You don’t have to be afraid and lets hope tomorrow is a big show."

Fernandez added that he doesn't feel under pressure to impress during the clash with Real Madrid:

"No pressure. I’m going to try and enjoy the match. I don’t think I have to prove anything to anyone and I’ll give my best as I always do."

The Argentine midfielder has been one positive in a season to forget for Chelsea. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in January from Benfica for a British transfer record £106.8 million fee. He has made 12 appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

Frank Lampard's Blues are up against the most successful team in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid have won the competition 14 times and they lifted the trophy last season as well as the La Liga title.

But Chelsea will take confidence from Carlo Ancelotti's side's topsy-turvy form this season. Madrid managed an incredible 4-0 Copa del Rey semifinal win over Barcelona on April 5 only to lose 3-2 to Villarreal in the league three days later.

Chelsea legend Joe Cole talks up his former side's chances against Real Madrid

Joe Cole on Frank Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge.

Joe Cole has claimed that the gap between the two sides is not as big as some think. The Blues sit precariously mid-table in the Premier League and are out of all domestic cup competitions. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are second in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey final.

However, Cole thinks that many are underestimating the threat posed by the west Londoners. He told BT Sport:

“It’s a tall order for Chelsea, but I don’t think the gap is as big as people think."

Cole then touched on the influence Lampard can have in galvanizing his players for such a game. The English coach succeded Graham Potter as caretaker boss last week:

“He certainly can. Like Frank said in his interview, it’s a difficult season for Chelsea and they’re in the quarter-finals of the Champions League."

The pundit added:

“You have to put that into perspective with where the club has been for the last 20 years. There is a big change. We’ve had 30 players change, managers, owners, everything – it’s a big, big change.”

