"There is not a problem, not one" - Xavi quashes rumors of conflict between himself and Barcelona superstar

Barcelona manager Xavi has shot down rumors of friction between him and defender Jules Kounde. Speaking ahead of the team's La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca, the Spaniard insisted that he was on good terms with the defender amidst rumors of him leaving the club.

Xavi said:

"I already said that there was no problem with Koundé... no matter how much I say, you keep writing that there is a problem and you will continue... There is not a problem, not one. We had a very good, healthy conversation, it is a fundamental piece"

This comes after multiple reports in Spain suggested that Kounde was unhappy with his treatment at Barcelona. The main point of contention was the fact that the Frenchman was regularly deployed at right-back instead of his natural position at the centre of defence.

A series of injuries and lack of recruitment at the position has forced the manager's hand, with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and even Marcos Alonso preferred at centre-back.

With no clear replacement on the way, reports suggest that the 24-year-old could consider a move away from Camp Nou. He has spent just one season with the side after arriving from Sevilla in a move worth €55 million.

Xavi had already turned down rumors of a conflict after Barcelona's 3-1 loss to Real Valladolid midweek, a game in which Kounde was rested. Speaking after the game, Xavi said:

“I spoke with him, yes, we left happy and everything was clear. I don’t see any problem. We both left the meeting happy.”

The La Liga champions will close out their campaign against Mallorca on Sunday (28 May).

Barcelona to hand Lionel Messi captain's armband as rumors of return intensify

Messi looks set to leave PSG at the end of the season.

Barcelona are willing to offer Lionel Messi the captain's armband if he makes a return to the side, according to Mundo Deportivo. This comes after the Catalan giants notch up their efforts to bring the Argentine superstar back after he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

The 35-year-old looks set to leave the Ligue 1 side after two years with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

With his departure, Sergio Busquets was made captain of the side. However, with Busquets and Jordi Alba set to depart, Messi could make a return as captain. The report claims that if a move does not materialize, Robert Lewandowski or Ronald Araujo will become the team's new leader.

