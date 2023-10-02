"There are some question marks" - Alan Pardew argues whether Manchester United star deserved new lucrative contract amid inconsistent performances

Alan Pardew has questioned whether Manchester United's decision to make Marcus Rashford the club's best-paid player was justifiable.

Rashford ended months of speculation by putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract in July. It came after a season of redemption for the 25-year-old who bounced back from a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

The English forward bagged a career-best 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions last season. A stark contrast to a career-worst of five goals and two assists in 32 games of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester United were eager to keep hold of Rashford and managed to do so but for a hefty price. He now sits on £375,000 per week, per The Sun making him the club's best-paid player above the likes of Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

However, Rashford has made an unconvincing start to the new season with just one goal and two assists in eight games across competitions. Not only has he lacked goal contributions but has also cut a frustrated figure during difficult moments for Erik ten Hag's side.

Former Newcastle United manager Pardew is not sure that the England international deserved his new lucrative contract. He told talkSPORT:

"He's probably in the top ten paid players in the country. Did he really deserve that contract? Had he done enough in that small period when he was very successful at the back end of last year? I don't know."

Rashford shined after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and stepped into the role of Manchester United's protagonist. However, there have been signs of inconsistency and struggles to play as the focal point of the Red Devils' attack. Pardew alluded to this:

"The one thing about Rashford is he's never been a great defender of the side of the pitch. Whenever I managed against him a couple of times, the full-back down the side of the pitch got some joy. I think that gets exploited by away teams a lot down his side."

Pardew added:

The answer for Ten Hag at the minute seems to be to put him through the middle and I'm less weak on the side. Is he really a number nine? There are some question marks about him."

Rashford is regarded as one of the best talents not only in the Premier League but in Europe. His pace, agility, and eye for goal have caused opposition problems throughout his career.

However, many argue that he doesn't show enough consistency, particularly when his side are struggling. He's been seen trudging around the pitch in disappointment during losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal this season.

Xavi names Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as one of his toughest opponents during his Barcelona reign

Marcus Rashford was a nuisance for Xavi's Barcelona last season.

Rashford put in perhaps one of his best performances as a Manchester United player in a UEFA Europa League Playoff clash with Barcelona last season. He bagged one goal and caused Jules Kounde to score an own goal in a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou in the first leg.

It was an excellent showing from the Englishman off the back of an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign with the Three Lions. It was evidently a performance that Barca boss Xavi feels gave his side the most problems during his time in charge thus far. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"Rashford cost us a lot. Also Vinicius, [Karim] Benzema."

Xavi had already spoken highly of Rashford heading into the tie with Manchester United. He touted him as one of Europe's best attackers (via TNT Sports):

“He is one of the most dangerous players in Europe. He is very fast, a good dribbler one versus one, and dangerous in the transition."

Manchester United fans will hope Rashford can get back to that period of dominance amid the club's poor start to the season. They've lost four of seven league games.