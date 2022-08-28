"There was no reason to make this decision" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel blasts Conor Gallagher for red card as midfielder issues apology on Instagram 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has given an earful to Conor Gallagher for picking up a red card in the first half against Leicester City.

Match referee Paul Tierney showed Gallagher the second yellow after his rash tackle stopped Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes from launching a counter-attack in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Tuchel said that there was no reason to make such a decision after getting booked for an offense so early into the game. The 22-year-old midfielder picked up his second yellow card of the game inside just 28 minutes.

Tuchel, who was himself facing a one-match ban after his bust-up with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, was unimpressed with a needless tackle on Harvey Barnes.

Speaking to the press after the game, Thomas Tuchel expressed his displeasure over such a reckless decision by Gallagher. He said via the Daily Mail:

''You can’t make the [second] challenge if you have a yellow card after 20 or 25 minutes. The challenge was a clear yellow card and gave us a huge disadvantage. There was no reason to make this decision. He is responsible for what he did and of course he knows it was a huge mistake.''

Despite being a man down from the first half, Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over the Foxes. Rahmeen Sterling scored twice in the second half to put the Blues ahead while a consolation goal for Leicester City came from Harvey Barnes.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher issues public apology for his mistake against Leicester City

Chelsea were put in a difficult situation against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after Gallagher was sent off following two yellow cards inside the first half.

However, Chelsea kept their composure to the end and secured their second win of the season, a much-needed result after their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Leeds United last week.

Conor Gallagher issued a public apology via an Instagram post to make up for the wrongs he committed on the pitch. The England national took the responsibility of leaving his team with a huge challenge because of his rash decision. He also expressed his admiration for the fight his team put up to secure all three points from the game.

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher wrote:

''Proud of the team for digging deep today and winning with 10 men. Personally, I want to apologise to my teammates, staff and the fans. I take full responsibility for the rash decision leaving them with a huge challenge for the rest of the game. Thankfully, they came through.''

