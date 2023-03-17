"There is no reason" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier urges fans to not whistle the players following their exit from the UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier recently spoke about the club's fans' plans to whistle players following their exit from the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians crashed out of the competition with a 3-0 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Reports have emerged that the ultras of the Ligue 1 giants are planning to whistle players like Messi due to his failure to make an impact against Bayern.

Galtier, however, has spoken against the idea. Speaking ahead of the clash against Stade Rennais on March 19, he said (via RMC Sport):

"For what reason? Last season is last season. (...) There is no reason to whistle the players, they gave the maximum in this competition (in C1). We were eliminated because Bayern Munich arrived in much better shape than us in this double confrontation."

PSG crashed out of the Round of 16 of the Champions League for the second year in a row and five times in the last seven years.

The Parisians, however, are atop the Ligue 1 table. They have 66 points on from 27 matches and hold a 10-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke about Stade Rennais

Ahead of the Ligue 1 showdown against Rennes, PSG manager Christophe Galtier gave an assessment of the team. Galtier lauded the opposition's organization.

Speaking ahead of the clash at the Parc des Princes, the French manager said:

"They also suffered in the match sequences, they lost an important player, Martin Terrier. They are a very well organized team, which caused us a lot of problems in the first leg. There are a lot of people I appreciates in Rennes, I follow their career."

He added:

"They are sometimes in alternating current. But they has a lot of potential to cause problems, they has percussion and depth. They also has the ability to defend well. We will have to take out a great game."

Rennes sit in the fifth spot of the Ligue 1 table with 47 points from 27 matches. Bruno Genesio's team have won two out of their last five matches in the league.

PSG, meanwhile, are only active in Ligue 1 now having already been knocked out of the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League.

