“There are some regulations” - Xavi addresses PSG superstar Lionel Messi’s potential Barcelona return

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has addressed the swirling rumors of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Camp Nou. During a press conference prior to their clash against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (April 26), the head coach was quizzed about the club legend's return.

However, Xavi stressed that certain regulations must be satisfied in order for the Argentine legend to don the Blaugrana colors once again (via Barca Centre):

"Whether the President of La Liga should help with Messi's return? The question is for Tebas. Well, there are some regulations. You have to comply with them, nothing more."

The speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's reunion with his former club has gained momentum as the talisman was spotted dining with ex-Barcelona teammates in Catalonia on Monday (April 24).

Images surfaced on Monday evening showing the icon leaving a restaurant in the city, where he reportedly enjoyed a meal with former Barca colleagues Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

With his PSG contract set to expire at the end of the season, insiders suggest that the Ligue 1 side have accepted the likelihood that Messi will not be extending his stay in the French capital.

Sources close to the situation (via 90min) claim that Messi and his representatives have scheduled talks with Barca this month to explore the possibility of reuniting with the club.

Fans also eagerly chanted his name during Barcelona's narrow 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday (April 23), reflecting their high anticipation.

Barcelona continue to push for Lionel Messi's return from PSG

In a recent interview with Cadena SER, Barca club president Joan Laporta expressed confidence in Lionel Messi's return to the Catalan giants.

However, the path to the PSG superstar's homecoming is fraught with financial challenges, as La Liga president Javier Tebas has emphasized the need for the club to offload players.

Tebas revealed to the press (via 90min):

"Barca must take many financial measures to undertake Messi’s registration. They need lot of effort to make it happen. Today, I don't see his signing as feasible. But there's a lot of time left - Barca can still make moves to get Leo."

"We are still awaiting a feasibility plan from Barcelona. They need a big effort to make it happen. They can sell players, for sure - but they still have some players to register too."

It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga unfolds as Barcelona look to get their best-ever player back to the Camp Nou.

