“There’s always a point to prove” - Harry Kane admits Arsenal rejection fuels him ahead of crunch UCL clash

Harry Kane has admitted that Arsenal rejecting him at the age of nine is still a motivating factor. The former Tottenham man claims it will remain in his DNA until he retires, but the focus is now on helping Bayern Munich.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph recently, Kane stated that he always has the rejection at the back of his mind, and uses it as motivation. He added that it helped him become the player he is today. The 30-year-old said:

"We played them at least twice a year for the last 10 years [with Tottenham] and it was always a big occasion, big moment. Maybe it was in the back of my mind, being released from a young age, and there is always a point to prove. I am the type of player who, throughout my career, has had points to prove along the way. I don't think that ever leaves you."

He added:

"It will always be in my DNA, until I retire. There will always be a reason to prove someone wrong or to prove myself I can do something. I don't think specifically back to that and think 'I was released when I was nine years old, I really have to make a difference tomorrow.' Now I am at Bayern Munich it is about being a top team in the Champions League. Of course I have history with them [Arsenal], but all I can do is try to help Bayern Munich."

Harry Kane has scored 15 goals, while also assisting twice, in 20 matches against Arsenal in his career. He has ended up on the winning side seven times and lost as many times to the Gunners.

Harry Kane wants to knock Arsenal out and win UCL with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane wants to help Bayern Munich win the UEFA Champions League this season. He stated that the final loss to Liverpool in 2019 created a 'burning fire' within him to win the prestigious competition. Kane said (as per the aforementioned source):

"Whenever you reach the final of a competition and don't quite get over the line, there is always that burning fire inside you, to get back there and go that one step further."

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are tied 2-2 after the first leg of the quarterfinals. The two sides meet on Wednesday night (April 17) at the Allianz Arena in the second leg.

