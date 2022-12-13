“There’s a big chance that he might go there” – Liverpool linked midfielder likened to ‘raging bull’ backed to make Premier League switch

Moroccan journalist Amine El Amri has likened Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat to a 'raging bull' and backed the midfielder to make a Premier League switch.

Sofyan Amrabat has been one of the best players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as Morocco punched above their weight to reach the semis.

Walid Regragui's side have made history by becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup, with Amrabat playing a pivotal role.

Amine El Amri has backed the Fiorentina midfielder to make his move to the Premier League amid interest from Liverpool.

The journalist has likened the midfielder to a 'raging bull' just like his older brother Nordin Amrabat, who had a spell with Watford in the Premier League. El Amri told talkSPORT:

“I think there’s a big chance that he might go there [the Premier League]. But everybody will have to wait until the summer because Fiorentina don’t seem to want to sell in the next couple of weeks."

“I think he’s a fantastic player. His brother is Nordin Amrabat, and I’m sure you guys saw in Russia that this guy was a raging bull."

El Amri has claimed that the Liverpool-linked Morocco international has been the best midfielder in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added:

“But Sofyan Amrabat is a great footballer in addition to being a raging bull. I’m trying to be as objective as I can but I think he’s been the best midfielder in this World Cup."

“I have nothing but respect for guys like Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Rodrigo De Paul and many others but I think he’s been absolutely the best player in midfield in this World Cup.”

Liverpool have been linked with Argentina international following his exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool have reportedly been linked with a move for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez following his brilliant performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Benfica midfielder has been a livewire in the middle of the park for Argentina in the World Cup so far.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool have a pre-agreement for Enzo Fernandez and have agreed to match any offer for the Benfica midfielder, who is leaning towards a move to Anfield. [ @ojogo 🥈| Liverpool have a pre-agreement for Enzo Fernandez and have agreed to match any offer for the Benfica midfielder, who is leaning towards a move to Anfield. [@ojogo] https://t.co/Tv8XS5l71X

Jude Bellingham reportedly remains Liverpool's priority target, but they are also keeping tabs on other options, and Enzo Fernandez has emerged as a solid option.

Enzo Fernandez only made his switch to Benfica from River Plate this summer and has a release clause of €120 million in his contract.

The 21-year-old is therefore expected to cost a fortune, as the Reds could face competition from Real Madrid.

