"There’s been big noises about him" - Peter Crouch heaps praise on Manchester United and Chelsea target

Peter Crouch is impressed with Benfica forward Darwin Nunez amid links of him joining Chelsea or Manchester United this summer.

The 22-year-old is an in-demand forward in Europe, courtesy of a stellar 2021-22 season. Nunez has scored 32 times in 37 games across competitions for Benfica this season.

Former England striker Crouch praised Nunez and said that the young forward possesses all the qualities to become a top striker in Europe. Nunez netted twice in their quarterfinal loss against Liverpool (6-4 on aggregate).

Crouch was quoted as saying the following (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Listen, there’s been big noises about him for a while and he’s delivered. He’s got 31 goals this season (now 32), he’s banging them in. He’s big, he’s strong but he’s also quick, he’s mobile. And he’s scored a lot of goals against big teams, certainly in the Champions League. I think when you score a lot of goals in Portugal, the question is always asked: can you deliver against the big teams? But he has in the Champions League.”

Darwin Nunez is tipped to leave Benfica this summer with English clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all interested in his signature (according to the Metro).

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Nunez will not come cheap. The Uruguayan forward is expected to cost around €80 million, according to the Italian journalist.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are in need of a new centre-forward

Both Chelsea and United need new forwards going into the summer transfer window.

The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of €113 million. However, after a quick start, the Belgian forward has faded away and has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

He has score 12 goals in 36 games for the Blues this season and appears not to have a good relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel. Having an in-form number nine could reduce the pressure to score goals on the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Manchester United are expected to part ways with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial this summer. Cavani's contract will expire in a few months while Martial, has expressed his desire to leave the club on a permanent deal this summer.

The Red Devils are already struggling to make up the numbers up front and more departures will leave them urgently short-handed. Darwin Nunez could potentially be a long-term replacement for the departing forwards at Old Trafford.

United are currently reliant on the goalscoring abilities of a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. Amongst their other forwards, Marcus Rashford has scored just five goals all season while Mason Greenwood is suspended by the club.

