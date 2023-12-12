“There's a big opportunity to do that" - Michael Owen believes Arsenal have a big chance to win the PL this season

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has backed Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title once again this season.

The Gunners led the table for a record 248 days last season before losing the title to Manchester City by five points. They currently sit second in the table with 36 points after 16 matches, surrendering their place at the top to Liverpool after a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on 9 December.

Owen believes the Gunners have a 'big opportunity' to challenge for the title with Manchester City stuttering in their title defense. The Cityzens recently went on a four-game winless run in the league which sees them in fourth position with 33 points.

Speaking before Arsenal's UEFA Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday (12 December), Owen told TNT Sports (h/t Eurosport):

"They were close last season. Manchester City have been stuttering a bit and it's quite open at the top. It looks like it's going to be a three-four team race, if you put Aston Villa in there or not. Apart from that, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are putting a little breakaway from everyone else now.

"There's a big opportunity to do that [win the league]. If I was an Arsenal fan I'd be thinking 'we could maybe win the league this season and wouldn't it be great to go on a nice run in Europe?"

Liverpool are currently the league leaders with 37 points, losing just one game in the season so far. Arsenal, meanwhile, haven't won the Premier League title since the 'Invincible' 2003-04 season under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal finish top of UCL group after PSV draw

Arsenal knew they were going to finish on top of their UEFA Champions League group before their matchday six clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Regardless, Mikel Arteta's men secured a draw on enemy territory to come out of Group B without just one loss and 13 points. The Spaniard made several changes to his team before the game at the Philips Stadion, with Eddie Nketiah putting the visitors in front a couple of minutes before half-time.

Belgian forward Yorbe Vertessen leveled the scoreline five minutes into the second half after a sublime finish into the far post which struck the post on its way in. The game remained 1-1 until the full-time whistle, with PSV also securing their berth in the knockout rounds.

The Gunners are now set to play their first Champions League knockout game since March 2017, when they were dumped out of the quarterfinals by Bayern Munich (10-2 on aggregate).