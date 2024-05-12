"There's big potential there" - Alan Shearer raves about Chelsea attacker after 3-2 Nottingham Forest win 

Premier League legend Alan Shearer shared his thoughts on striker Nicolas Jackson following his winner in Chelsea's win over Nottingham on May 11. The Blues beat the Tricky Trees 3-2 at City Ground in their league clash.

The west London side took an early lead through Mykhaylo Mudryk (8') before Willy Boly equalised eight minutes later. Former Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 2-1 for the hosts in the 74th minute. Raheem Sterling then made it 2-2 in the 80th minute before Jackson scored the winner for the visitors two minutes later.

After the game, Shearer assessed Jackson's performance and his overall debut season in the Premier League. He said on BBC's Match of the Day (via TBR Football):

"Today’s performance summed up his season. There were really good bits and some poor bits. He is definitely raw, but there is big potential there.

"He’s very good at that. He is good at running with the ball. His runs in behind are really intelligent. But little things like this, you know, making simple decisions when and how to pass that ball. Sometimes the easiest ones are the most difficult ones to do, you know. It’s that final thing where he has got to brush up on and get in behind."

Shearer stressed that Jackson will improve further but also said that Chelsea need to sign another striker this summer to play with the Senegalese. He said:

"He’s 22 years of age, 29 starts, 14 goals and I think that is a decent return. It has been a little unfair on him, at times because he needed to be left out, but he couldn’t because of a lack of numbers in that squad. He will learn, he will get better and they will bring someone in, I am sure.

“They do need another nine because he’s not ready to be a regular there. He has had to put up with that this season, that’s why we are picking little bits from him that his game can improve on. But another number 9 in there and a big name that he can work alongside and work with, he will get better, I am sure of it.”

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal last summer for a reported fee of €35 million. He has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea continue their push for European football

The Blues are now unbeaten in their last four games with one draw and three wins. They drew 2-2 against Aston Villa at Villa Park before beating London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea then hammered another London rival West Ham United 5-0 at home before their 3-2 win at Nottingham.

The west London side are seventh in the Premier League standings, level on points with Newcastle United but behind on goal difference (22-12). They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday, May 15 before hosting Bournemouth on May 19.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are three points behind Chelsea with a game in hand. The Red Devils are also in the FA Cup final against Manchester City and could directly qualify for the UEFA Europa League if they win. This could lead to seventh place in the league being a Europa Conference League spot.