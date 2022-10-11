"There's a bit of Suarez in him" - Rio Ferdinand reveals what Mikel Arteta told him about Arsenal star when he burst onto the scene

After Arsenal secured a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend, Rio Ferdinand couldn't help but declare his love for Gabriel Martinelli while recalling his old conversation with Mikel Arteta about him.

Martinelli has risen from strength to strength since making his breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium. After the Brazilian put up another brilliant display for the Gunners in their clash against the Reds, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand recalled what Arteta told him about the winger a few years ago.

Martinelli proved to be quite unstoppable against Liverpool on Sunday, scoring the opening goal of the game and bagging an assist. He caused the Reds all sorts of problems on the left flank throughout the 90 minutes.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog



Jubilant scenes from players & fans at full-time Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

The Manchester United legend told FIVE:

"I love Martinelli, love him. I saw Arteta a couple of years ago, at Bournemouth away, and Martinelli was just coming through.

"I said to him, 'What's he like man? He looks good to me. I like the look of this kid.' And he went, 'He's going to be special.' I asked him what type of player he is, who is he like, and he said, 'There's a bit of [Luis] Suarez in there.' And I was like 'That's enough for me, he's going to be a problem.'"

Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG Gabriel Martinelli parted Trent Alexander-Arnold and Henderson like Moses parted the RED sea



#ARSLIV #PulseSportsNigeria Gabriel Martinelli parted Trent Alexander-Arnold and Henderson like Moses parted the RED sea 🔴 Gabriel Martinelli parted Trent Alexander-Arnold and Henderson like Moses parted the RED sea 😭🌊 #ARSLIV #PulseSportsNigeria https://t.co/EGBxNyQBnm

The Englishman added.

"He's a bad player, he was the wrong ingredient for Trent [Alexander-Arnold] when he's searching for confidence. The wrong ingredient. He did not need that."

Gabriel Martinelli's numbers for Arsenal so far

The Brazilian ran riot against Liverpool at the weekend.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian outfit Ituano in a deal worth over €7 million back in the summer of 2019. He has made 95 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions, recording 22 goals and 15 assists to his name.

This includes six goals and seven assists in 36 matches across all competitions last term, as well as four goals and two assists in 11 games so far this season. Thanks to his brilliant performances, the 21-year-old's stock has risen at the Emirates Stadium, with Transfermarkt currently valuing him €40 million.

After beating Liverpool to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal will switch their focus to the Europa League this week. They prepare to face Bodo/Glimt away from home on Thursday, October 13. Once again, all eyes will be on Martinelli to continue with his decisive effort in front of goal.

