“There’s very few who can execute that” - Rio Ferdinand in awe of what Arsenal star did in 2-0 Sevilla win

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho for the Italian's performance in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.

Goals from Leandro Trossard (29') and Bukayo Saka (64') handed Mikel Arteta's men a straightforward win, putting them on top of the Group B table and on course for a knockout berth.

Jorginho's best moment in the game came when he played an inch-perfect defense-splitting pass for Saka, who squared off the ball to Trossard to open the scoring for his side at the Emirates.

Talking at the half-time show on TNT Sports (via TBRfootball), Ferdinand stressed that not many players in world football are capable of playing the pass that the Italian midfielder did. He said:

“There’s very few who can execute that kind of pass that Jorginho fashioned for the goal.”

Former England international Matthew Upson also pointed out that Jorginho's pass played a crucial role in Arsenal's first goal of the night. He said on Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport):

“That goal really is about that pass from Jorginho to unlock the Sevilla defense.”

Expand Tweet

Since his move from Chelsea last season, Jorginho has made 29 appearances for the Gunners across competitions and has assisted one goal. This season, he has played 13 matches across competitions, including seven starts, but is yet to score or assist.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Jorginho ahead of the Sevilla encounter

Jorginho was handed the captain's armband for Arsenal's Champions League encounter against Sevilla. Ahead of the match, manager Mikel Arteta highlighted the midfielder's positives, telling the media:

“He is an incredible player, he is a leader, he is a very intelligent player for us, and he has the quality to make the team better, that’s it.”

The Spanish tactician will be pleased that Jorginho played a crucial role in helping his side register their third win in the European competition.

The Gunners will next be in action when they welcome Burnley to the Emirates for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, November 11.