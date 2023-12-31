"There’s no chance I’m going to that club" - Ex-Liverpool star admits he rejected the chance to join Manchester City

Daniel Agger has said that Liverpool were ready to sell him to Manchester City in 2012. However, the defender had no interest in leaving Anfield for the Etihad and informed the club that he would only consider a move to Barcelona.

On the Aldo Meets podcast, Agger said that Liverpool rejected an offer from Manchester City before they agreed terms following an improved bid. He was not interested in moving to the Cityzens and made it clear that there was no plan to join them.

He recollected that Barcelona had a deal with Liverpool, but the Reds changed their mind following an improved offer from Manchester City (as per Liverpool Echo):

"It was a strange one. I remember I got presented for all these things, and the club asked me what I was going to do, and I said, 'If you want me here, I will stay'. But I said, 'If you don't want me, if you don't see me as part of your future I think it's time that I go because I want to play football.

"I prefer to do it here, but if you don't think I'm good enough, then I would like to go because these offers are on the table, and I don't know if I will have them next year'. I don't know the story from their side. I think they agreed a price (with Barcelona), and they accepted it and came to me and said, 'this is it'. I said, 'okay, fair enough'."

He added:

"But then from the side, another offer came in which was a lot higher, which they accepted, and I didn't want to go to that club. I said, 'if you want to sell me I go down there (to Barcelona) otherwise I don't go'.

"And another offer came in from the same club (Man City), higher, and my feeling was that the club wanted me to go because it was a lot of money back then. I said, 'there's no chance I'm going to that club, so better just stop now'."

Daniel Agger left Liverpool to rejoin Brondby in 2014. He announced his retirement at the of 31 in 2016 and west on to manage HB Koge for two seasons, from 2021 to 2023.

Daniel Agger picks his dream Liverpool 5-a-side team

Daniel Agger was asked to pick his dream 5-a-side team from his teammates at Liverpool. The former defender picked Pepe Reina in goal, as the Spaniard is good with his feet.

He picked Jamie Carragher as his main defender, with Sami Hyypia as the other defender. Agger said that the Englishman's mentality gets him into the hypothetical side.

In midfield, Agger picked his former club captain and current Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez as the forward.