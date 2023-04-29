"There's a chance" - Manchester United target backed to join Chelsea in the summer

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Harry Kane to consider a move to Chelsea. He believes a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino will be good for the Manchester United target and could help him with trophies.

Chelsea are close to appointing Pochettino as their new manager and Kane has been linked with the Blues. The west London club are in the market for a striker and reports suggest they will make a big move for the Tottenham Hotspur star.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor claimed that he was sure that staying at Tottenham was not the right thing for Kane. He wants the striker to consider joining Chelsea as it would be the best move for him. He said:

"There's a chance, of course. Pochettino and Kane obviously got on really well together at Tottenham. If you're Kane now, you're thinking 'I'm going anywhere to win trophies'. Chèlsea are a club who will pay the fee – and if they do, I'm sure Kane will be in touch with his brother, his agent, to get it over the line."

He added that a move to Manchester United would also make sense over staying at Tottenham and said:

"It doesn't make sense for him to stay at Spurs. Every Spurs fan will look at it now, and they can't have a problem with him going. They're a nothing club, and they're in turmoil. Kane should force this move, whether it's Man United or Chèlsea. He can stay in the Premier League and beat Shearer's record."

Harry Kane told to join Chelsea by Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has also backed Harry Kane to join Chelsea in the summer. He too believes Mauricio Pochettino joining the Blues would help them land the Tottenham striker.

Speaking on the Beyond the Pitch podcast, Redknapp said:

"It will be interesting if Pochettino goes to Chèlsea. That wouldn't go down well with the Tottenham fans at all that's for sure. It's a great move for him and I think he's [Harry Kane] building a house in that area. He's a family man and he'd be happier not moving to the north of England or wherever he'd have to go."

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the Tottenham star.

