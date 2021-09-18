"There’s a chance Paul Pogba will return to Juventus" - Mino Raiola leaves the door open for sensational return

Speaking to Rai Sport, star agent Mino Raiola made claims that his client Paul Pogba could return to Juventus at the end of the season. The World Cup winner notably joined the Red Devils in 2016 for a then-world record fee of €105 million after four brilliant seasons with the Bianconeri.

Discussing his client's potential move in next summer's transfer window, Raiola said:

“Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester and we’ll see what happens, Turin is still in his heart. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus.”

The 28-year-old French international has consistently made headlines in recent seasons by fuelling speculation about his potential exit from Old Trafford. During the last transfer window, Pogba rejected a new contract worth £350,000 per week from Manchester United. With less than 12 months left on his current contract, the French star midfielder will officially be allowed to talk to other teams outside England in January.

Pogba's agent Raiola has notably been a thorn in Manchester United's side since the star's early days at Old Trafford. Seen by the media as the main reason Erling Haaland ended up at Borussia Dortmund instead of United, Mino Raiola hasn't always been on the best of terms with the English outfit.

Raiola is notable for having a strong influence on his clients' transfer decisions, and it is likely that Pogba will go with Raiola's wishes and return to Juventus next summer.

Raiola discusses Pogba's exit regularly

This won't be the first time Raiola has spoken openly about Pogba's exit from Old Trafford. In December last year, the agent caused a major stir when he proclaimed that Pogba was unhappy at Manchester United:

“I can say it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. There’s no use ignoring it. It’s better to speak honestly, look to the future and not waste time trying to blame people: Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can no longer express himself as he wants to or in the way that’s expected of him."

"He needs to change team, he needs a change of scene. He has a contract that expires in a year and a half’s time, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution would be for him to leave in the next transfer window."

