"There’s no chance of him not playing" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals his goalkeeper for Carabao Cup Final

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will fight for the chance to lift their first trophy of the season when they clash in the FA Cup Final this Sunday. Ahead of the encounter, Jurgen Klopp insists there's no chance that fast-rising goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher won't start for the Reds at Wembley.

The 23-year-old has played in every domestic cup game this season, except the semi-final first leg clash with Arsenal at Anfield in January. Klopp remains eager to keep featuring him in between the sticks.

The Liverpool manager was quoted by talkSPORT on how he plans to use Caoimh.

“Caoimh is an exceptional goalkeeper and we want to keep him here and for that, he needs games.These games are his competition, and there’s no chance of him not playing."

Jurgen Klopp also talked about keeping Caoimhin Kelleher at Anfield for the next couple of years. That will likely be as a second-choice option, considering the fact that Alisson remains undisputed as the lead goalie.

“It’s just a thing we have to do because of the quality Caoimh has. We want to keep him as long as possible, knowing that, from our point of view, the best goalkeeper in the world (Alisson) is our number one. As always, if it works out, then it’s all about Caoimh. If it doesn’t work out, then it’s all about me. It’s as easy as that, and I take it.”

Caoimhin Kelleher joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015. He progressed through the youth ranks and was promoted to the senior team ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. So far, he's made 16 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording seven clean sheets to his name.

Can Jurgen Klopp lead Liverpool to first trophy of the season?

The Reds will be eager to give their campaign a big boost by beating Chelsea and claim the FA Cup title this weekend. However, they'll face a stern test against Thomas Tuchel's side, who will also go all out for the prize.

Jurgen Klopp's men couldn't beat the Blues when the two teams clashed in the Premier League earlier this season, with the game ending at 1-1. Will they be able to get the job done this time? Only time will tell.

