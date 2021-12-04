"There's no chance he stays now" - Paul Merson claims Chelsea star is 'definitely leaving' in 2022

Former Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea at the end of the 2021-22 season. Rudiger's current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the campaign, making him a free agent next summer.

The German joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £29 million. Rudiger was a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up until he fell down the pecking order under the management of former Blues boss Frank Lampard.

However, he has managed to rejuvenate his career since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Chelsea in January. The 28-year-old has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League under the management of the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

Rudiger has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea despite being an integral member of the club's starting line-up. Paul Merson has now claimed that Antonio Rudiger is 'definitely leaving' Chelsea in 2022.

"Chelsea are going to miss Antonio Rudiger when he goes because it will take £60-70m to replace him. Rudiger is definitely leaving. If he wanted to sign a new contract he would have done it by now. There's no chance he stays now," said Merson in his column for the Daily Star.

He went on to add:

"But it's not Thomas Tuchel's fault. I think he made his mind up to go when Frank Lampard had him out of the team. And even though he's been phenomenal since Tuchel brought him back in, and they won the Champions League, Rudiger hasn't forgotten."

Rudiger played a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season and has continued his impressive form for the Blues in the ongoing campaign. Tuchel's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table and have conceded just six goals in fourteen league games.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/UeVfoD9 Antonio Rudiger is 'keen to stay at Chelsea despite rejecting their latest contract offer' with Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich interested Antonio Rudiger is 'keen to stay at Chelsea despite rejecting their latest contract offer' with Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich interestedtrib.al/UeVfoD9

Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in action.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Antonio Rudiger's contract situation at Chelsea, according to Goal. Los Blancos have focused their efforts on parting ways with some of their highest-earners during the last three transfer windows. By doing so, they have reduced the financial burden caused by their wage bill.

Real Madrid sold both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer. The Spanish club signed former Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a replacement for Ramos, but are yet to sign an adequate partner for the Austrian.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid are hoping to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea 👀



Thomas Tuchel is still trying to convince him to stay 🤞 Real Madrid are hoping to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea 👀Thomas Tuchel is still trying to convince him to stay 🤞 https://t.co/vy8WajaNe5

Antonio Rudiger's physical presence, speed and experience make him the ideal candidate to replace Varane at Real Madrid. Los Blancos are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and PSG for Rudiger's signature if he decides to leave Chelsea.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra