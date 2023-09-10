"There's no confidence" - Ilkay Gundogan suggests Germany players have lost faith in Hansi Flick after embarrassing Japan defeat

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan has admitted his side lack confidence and has hinted at a lack of faith in Hansi Flick after their shock 4-1 defeat to Japan.

Die Mannschaft suffered their third defeat in a row when they were deservedly beaten by Japan on Saturday (September 9) at home in a friendly. It followed equally poor defeats to Colombia (0-2) and Poland (1-0) with Flick's side truly underperforming.

Hansi Flick is coming under increasing pressure following Germany's woeful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. They already fell out of the tournament in the group stages and also suffered a 2-1 loss to Japan.

Gundogan spoke after their latest defeat to the Samurai Blue and he suggested that the players have hit rock-bottom. He said (via The Mirror):

"I think you can feel that a lot of our players are in a mental fight with themselves - there's no confidence, there's no understanding for the timing of decisions, and obviously these kind of games and results don't help at all."

The Barcelona midfielder continued by admitting that a lack of confidence is playing its part in their disappointing run of form:

"We feel like everyone is fighting with themselves, and that makes it harder to create a spirit and atmosphere. Football-wise, there's a big lack of confidence and that makes it harder to get the results."

Hansi Flick was appointed Germany manager in 2021 after an incredible two-year spell at Bayern Munich. He achieved a sextuple with the Bavarians in 2020, winning all domestic and European titles that they played in.

It boded well for Die Mannschaft who were set for a massive rebuild following the departure of Joachim Low. Flick signed a three-year contract with his national team but has not been unable to replicate his superb reign with Bayern.

Their latest defeat to Japan has led to many expecting Flick to be given the boot before next year's European Championships. Germany are host and will want to be in contention to perform well on home soil.

Germany manager Hansi Flick insists he's still the right man for the job

Hansi Flick's contract expires after Euro 2024.

Hansi Flick was asked whether he was feeling the heat following yet another embarrassing defeat for his German side. He responded (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“I still feel I’m the right man for Germany job. But I also know that football is dynamic… so I can’t predict what happens next. Me and my staff, we’re doing our best to prepare the squad in (a) perfect way”

The former Bayern coach has won 12, drawn seven, and lost six of 25 games in charge of his national team. Their last win under his watch came back in March when they beat Peru 2-0 in a friendly.

Fortunately for Flick, his team's defeats aren't coming in non-competitive matches. Germany are not required to qualify for next year's Euros as they will be hosting the competition. However, many would expect to see positive results heading towards the international tournament.