“There’s no debate” - Ex-England striker claims Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in Premier League

Darren Bent has said that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a bigger Premier League legend than Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest ever, but Salah has done more in the English top flight.

On talkSPORT, Bent said that Thierry Henry remains his pick for the Premier League GOAT but Salah is the best on the right wing:

"I think he’s one of the greatest in Premier League history. He has to be. His numbers speak for themselves. Obviously he’s not at the top of my list because Thierry Henry is the top of my list.

"But if I’m building an all-time Premier League team – on that right-hand side; there’s no debate. Even if you want to throw Ronaldo in one the right, in Premier League terms I think that Salah is better. If you’re talking about a career then obviously Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever, but in the Premier League, it’s Salah.”

Mohamed Salah has scored 179 goals in 287 Premier League games for Liverpool and Chelsea. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, managed 103 goals in 236 matches in two spells with Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah tipped to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia

Former Manchester United Lee Sharpe believes Mohamed Salah will be moving to Saudi Arabia after his Liverpool stint.

He said that the Egyptian will have a bigger pull in the Middle East than Cristiano Ronaldo, telling Racing Tipster (via GOAL):

"I can only imagine Mohamed Salah would go to Saudi Arabia, as I don’t think anyone else will be able to afford him. There’s also nowhere else he could go in Europe that’s a bigger club, with a bigger fanbase, crowd and atmosphere than he has at Liverpool – he’s not going to go to Manchester United, that’s for sure!

"He’ll likely just want to secure his future and have an easier life in Saudi. If he did go there, he’d be the biggest player in the Saudi Pro League – he’s still young and fit enough to dominate. We see Cristiano Ronaldo doing well over there, but I think Salah is a better player and a bigger name than him these days.”

Salah (Liverpool) and Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) are in the final months of their contracts at the respective clubs.

