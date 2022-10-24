“There’s no ‘devil’ in Chelsea anymore” - Pundit makes interesting analysis about Blues under Graham Potter

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has raised concerns over Graham Potter's personality after Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the weekend.

Potter, who was in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion for the last three years, replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's manager last month. The Blues have since been in fine form in all competitions.

The London giants have won five and drawn three of their eight matches under Potter so far. The English tactician is thus unbeaten since taking charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, Keys has admitted that he doubts Potter's ability to manage a big Premier League club. The BeIN Sports presenter went on to claim that there is no 'devil' in the Blues anymore. He wrote on his personal blog:

"There’s another nice guy at Chelsea and I’ve got all the same doubts about his personality that I had about [Eddie] Howe’s. There’s no ‘devil’ in Chelsea anymore."

"They’re neat and tidy - they’re big Brighton really. They’ll win more than they lose - many more - but I don’t see them putting big games to bed with the same efficiency that they once did."

The Blues hosted Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League at the weekend. Jorginho put the hosts in front in the 87th minute, but Casemiro equalized for the Red Devils in injury time and saw the match end in a 1-1 draw.

Keys is of the view that the Stamford Bridge outfit would not have let the lead slip had they been managed by Tuchel or Jose Mourinho. He added:

"I can’t imagine a team led by John Terry - or coached by the likes of Tuchel or Mourinho - leaving the door open for United to nick a point as they did. Chelsea would’ve won that at one time. No question."

Chelsea sit fifth in the table

The London giants currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 21 points, having won six, drawn three and lost two of their 11 matches so far. Had they won against Manchester United, they would have reduced their gap with table-toppers Arsenal to five points.

However, having been unbeaten under Potter, the Blues will look to build on it in the coming weeks. They will notably lock horns with the Englishman's former employers Brighton in the league this weekend.

They are also set to face Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 25). A win against the Austrian outfit will see them qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.

