“There’s no discussion, negotiation or talk” – Fabrizio Romano claims Premier League superstar remains ‘untouchable’ despite Bayern Munich rumors

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there has been no discussion from Bayern Munich about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The striker is considered "untouchable" by the Premier League club.

The Italian journalist tweeted on July 10:

"There’s no discussion, negotiation or talk about Harry Kane. Tottenham always considered him untouchable and there’s nothing concrete going on with Bayern. #THFC"

He added:

"Levy, Paratici and Conte have never considered to sell Kane this summer - Spurs want to discuss a new deal soon."

Kane's future has been under speculation, especially since last year. According to Sky Sports, Manchester City made a £100 million bid for him last summer but it was rejected by Tottenham.

The England captain wanted to leave the north London side in pursuit of trophies, which he hasn't won so far at the club. Kane, 28, is the Premier League's fifth-highest goal-scorer of all time with 183 goals. However, he has so far failed to lay his hands on silverware.

According to Sport Bible, Bayern Munich could see Robert Lewandowski leave this summer. Kane could be a great replacement for the Polish striker at the German club.

However, as stated by Romano, Tottenham are unlikely to sell their talisman this summer. Chairman Daniel Levy, sporting director Fabio Paratici and manager Antonio Conte are even planning to offer him a new contract.

Three clubs monitoring Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

As per journalist Christian Falk, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also monitoring Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's situation. The 33-year-old has handed in a transfer request with one year remaining on his contract with the Bavarians.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @PSG_inside twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta… Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Robert Lewandowski is still PSG's number 1 option to strengthen their attack. PSG are aware that Lewandowski wants Barcelona, but have noticed that negotiations between Bayern and Barça are complicated - therefore Paris will be there if any opportunity arises [ @lequipe Robert Lewandowski is still PSG's number 1 option to strengthen their attack. PSG are aware that Lewandowski wants Barcelona, but have noticed that negotiations between Bayern and Barça are complicated - therefore Paris will be there if any opportunity arises [@lequipe] https://t.co/pzPKb333Mh TRUEParis Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC TRUE✅ Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC @PSG_inside twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta…

As per the aforementioned Sport Bible report, Barcelona are trying to sign the Poland international. However, their financial issues mean that negotiations are getting difficult. Bayern Munich want the Spanish side to pay the full transfer fee up front.

Hence, if Barcelona fail to sign Lewandowski, Chelsea and PSG will be ready to swoop in.

The Blues have seen their record signing (£97.5 million) Romelu Lukaku re-join Inter Milan on loan after just one year at Stamford Bridge. They are perhaps looking at Lewandowski as his replacement.

The Polish striker has scored a staggering 344 goals in just 375 matches for the Bavarians and has also registered 72 assists.

