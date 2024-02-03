"There’s no doubt" - Financial expert claims Liverpool and Manchester United owners would love to join European Super League again

Financial expert Kieran Maguire claimed that Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United owners would love to join the European Super League again. The ‘Big Six’ in the Premier League are Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

They recently reiterated their intention of not being a part of the revived plans of ESL, having dropped out of the initial proposal in 2021 after uproar from fans. Maguire has now claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United owners as well as the rest of the bix six would love to join ESL if not for the fans' protests.

Maguire told Football Insider:

“There’s no doubt that the owners of Liverpool, Man United and the other sneaky six would love to be in the Super League, but I think they all know from the very hostile reaction of fans that this would not be an acceptable decision."

He continued:

"I think what we will see is perhaps a Super League which doesn’t involve English clubs to begin with. If this has a significant detrimental impact on the value of Uefa’s rights then we will start to see a whisper campaign that clubs cannot afford to not be involved because Real Madrid and Barcelona are."

The football finance expert added:

“It’ll be interesting to see who is going to sign up because I would imagine there’d be a very hostile reaction from German football fans. English football fans have clearly voted with their voices and their feet when the first variant of the Super League emerged.“

Manchester United and Liverpool keen on Ligue 1 starlet - Reports

Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Lille centre-back Lery Yoro. The 18-year-old has already made 41 senior appearances at the age of 18.

Yoro has been one of the best players for Lille this season being almost ever-present in their backline. The young defender has made 25 appearances across competitions this season helping Lille keep 15 clean sheets in the process.

As per Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness), Yoro has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. However, Lille are allegedly keen to hold onto their priced asset for as long as possible.

The French club has reportedly slapped an asking price of €70 million on the young defender to fend off interest. Moreover, as per Le10 Sport, Yoro looks likely to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 side.

