Manchester United and Liverpool keen on signing Ligue 1 star valued at €70m - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interesting in Lille centre-back Lery Yoro.

Yoro, 18, has three goals in 24 games across competitions this season, also helping keep 14 clean sheets. He's contracted with the Ligue 1 side till 2025 but has already caught the attention of top clubs across the continent, including from the Premier League.

As per Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness), Yoro is the subject of interest of PSG, United, Manchester City and Liverpool. The Parisians ruled out a move for the teenager, dubbed 'one of the most promising in the game at his position' in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Lille's asking price of €70 million is deemed to be on the 'higher' side, even for the aforementioned Premier League trio. Nevertheless, all three, along with PSG, remain interested in a summer move for Yoro, which could also include a loan deal that sends the player back to his parent club.

Lille regard the player highly, but Le10 Sport say that Yoro's contract extension appears unlikely.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Liverpool are in the midst of contrasting seasons. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils have lost a whopping 14 times across competitions, including nine times in the league, where they are eighth in the standings, 16 points off leaders Liverpool (48) after 21 games.

Having exited from Europe and the EFL Cup, they are in action in the FA Cup fourth round at Newport County. Up next, the Red Devils travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday (February 1).

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are alive in all four competitions. Apart from leading the Premier League, they are into the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, EFL Cup final and FA Cup fourth round, where they beat Norwich City 5-2 at home on Sunday (January 28).

Klopp's side next welcome Chelsea to Anfield in the league on Wednesday (January 31), having drawn the reverse fixture 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in their season opener in August.