"There's no doubt about it" - Journalist claims Manchester United target would be an 'upgrade' over 2 first-team stars in Red Devils squad

Denzel Dumfries has been backed to be an upgrade to Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Journalist Dean Jones believes the Netherlands star would be a good signing for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are in the market for a right-back and have been linked with Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong. Erik ten Hag wants to upgrade his defense this summer and sees the two Dutch stars as his main targets.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claimed that Dumfries was, without doubt, an upgrade on Ten Hag's current options. He said:

"Dumfries is better than both of those players [Dalot and Wan-Bissaka], so it would be an upgrade, there's no doubt about it. The question is how do United make it happen? Who do they offload? How much money do they get for Wan-Bissaka? How much do they have to invest in Dumfries, and can they definitely get him?"

Pete O'Rourke also had an update on the situation last month and hinted that the Red Devils were moving in for the Dutch star. He told GiveMeSport:

"I think Manchester United right now is an attractive option for a lot of players with the job that Erik ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford. Obviously, Manchester United were linked with right-backs in January but did not bring anybody in, so it'd be interesting to see what happens with Wan-Bissaka. If he was to leave them, I'm sure they would definitely step up their interest in Denzel Dumfries."

Manchester United tried to sign Dumfries in January

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United had an interest in Dumfries in the January window. However, the Red Devils did not get a deal over the line and left the transfer for the summer.

He said:

"I don't see them honestly investing crazy money on that position (right-back). So, when I see links to Denzel Dumfries, it's true that they are pursuing the player, but I think it's going to be really difficult for them to sign Dumfries in January especially having a budget limited because of the Glazer situation and also because they need a striker."

Manchester United are keen on signing a striker and a midfielder too in the summer.

