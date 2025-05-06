"There's no doubt about it" - Patrick Vieira shares what he's 100 percent sure about Arsenal ahead of second leg clash vs PSG

Legendary Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira believes the Gunners could complete a comeback in the second leg of their semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain. However, Vieira cautioned that Mikel Arteta's men will have to be resilient in the encounter.
In a discussion with The Telegraph ahead of the encounter between the Gunners and PSG, the Frenchman said (via Arsenal Insider):
“Honestly, I strongly believe that they can come back. And I’m 100 percent sure that the group of players and the manager know that they can come back, there’s no doubt about it."
He added:
“They will have to play the perfect game away from home. They did it before and they have a quality of players who can do it. They still have a good chance. They are still alive.”
The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat against PSG during the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. However, they still have 90 minutes to turn things around in the reverse fixture.
The return of Thomas Partey, who has completed his suspension, could boost the Gunners’ stability in midfield. Partey's presence could also give room for Declan Rice to take an advanced role and could boost their chances in attack.
The north London outfit are also expected to be more offensive while PSG might be defensive and hope to break via a counter-attack. The game between the pair will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.
"Kai Havertz can return before the end of this season for Arsenal" - Gunners boss Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta has given a positive update and revealed that Kai Havertz could return before the season comes to an end. The Spaniard added that Havertz could also feature in some of the club's remaining games.
In a press briefing, Arteta spoke on Havertz's recovery from injury and possible return. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):
“Kai Havertz can return before the end of this season for Arsenal. If everything goes the way it's going at the moment, he will have a chance to play a few games before the end of the season”.
If the Gunners manage to reach the UCL final, Havertz's presence in attack could come be handy. In 34 outings across competitions this season, he has contributed 15 goals and recorded five assists.