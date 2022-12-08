"There's no doubt" - Recalling Pele's choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Pele was once given the onerous task of choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Brazilian great picked Argentina captain Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo are the two most outstanding players of the modern era, and the debate about who's better is eternal. Some prefer the Argentine, while others believe there's no one greater than the Portuguese.

Pele, one of the best players ever, expressed his disappointment when asked to choose between the duo. He opined that there have been other great players like Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, Zico, and more.

Speaking to SporTV, the three-time FIFA World Cup winner said four years ago (via Be Soccer):

"It's sad that you have only two players in the world to choose from, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Pele, Zico, Junior ... All over the world now there are only two players. And Neymar, right? Our Brazilian is getting there."

He added that Cristiano Ronaldo is the better goalscorer. However, in terms of being more complete, Pele reckons Lionel Messi is a step ahead of his Portuguese rival. The Brazilian added:

"I would still stay with Messi. Scoring is important, no doubt, but if you do not have anyone to prepare, then the ball is not enough. For my team, I prefer Messi, As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he's a great goalscorer. Ronaldo's been able to score goals, while you see Messi creating goals and directing the play, as well as scoring. Ronaldo's a great goalscorer, but in terms of the complete player, there's no doubt that Messi is the best."

Both Ronaldo and Messi are at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi' Argentina will take on Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday (December 9), while Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Morocco in the last eight a day later.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have surpassed Pele's official goal tally

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Pele scored 762 official goals during his illustrious career. However, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have surpassed that tally.

Ronaldo is the current top scorer in the history of football with 819 goals for club and country. Messi is not too far behind. The 35-year-old Argentine superstar has scored 795 goals.

However, Pele won three World Cups, where he has the bragging rights over the superstar duo. Ronaldo or Messi are yet to win the FIFA World Cup; Messi did reach the final in 2014 but lost to Germany.

Portugal and Argentina are on course to meet in the final in Qatar. If that happens, either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo will land the coveted trophy.

