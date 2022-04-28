"There’s no doubt about that" - Alan Hutton expects Liverpool to sign a replacement for 27-year-old forward

Former Premier League right-back Alan Hutton has tipped Liverpool to sign a new centre-forward in the summer to replace Divock Origi.

The Belgian international looks destined to leave the Merseyside giants this summer with his contract set to expire.

Serie A outfit AC Milan are currently the favorites to land the Liverpool hero on a free transfer.

Alan Hutton has claimed that despite their plethora of options up front, Jurgen Klopp should be looking to bring a like-for-like replacement to Origi.

The former Scotland international has insisted that Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino and Diaz are all of similar profiles.

As per Hutton, Origi offers 'something different' to the Reds attack with his natural instinct of being a striker. The 37-year-old told Football Insider:

“I think when he goes, they will look to replace him. There’s no doubt about that."

Anfield Watch



“It’s unbelievable. Honestly, I don’t take it for granted. It is such a pleasure to be able to play football at the highest level, to win these games – for the club it means so much, for me it means so much." Divock Origi:“It’s unbelievable. Honestly, I don’t take it for granted. It is such a pleasure to be able to play football at the highest level, to win these games – for the club it means so much, for me it means so much." #awlive [lfc] Divock Origi:“It’s unbelievable. Honestly, I don’t take it for granted. It is such a pleasure to be able to play football at the highest level, to win these games – for the club it means so much, for me it means so much." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/0gBNxcCUN9

“There will be a space within the team for somebody and they probably will look to someone like an Origi. If you look across the board – Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino, Diaz – they’re all similar profiles. Yes, they’re different footed or whatever but the same type of player."

Hutton believes that Klopp's side would benefit from a typical number nine in their ranks and with Origi's departure, a replacement should be on the cards. He added:

“Origi gives you something different, a focal point, a number nine. They can switch up their style of play, they can go straight into his chest and play from there if they need to. They don’t need to change their formation that often but when they do, he normally comes up with the goods. We’ve seen that. If he goes, I think they would bring in someone like him.”

Diovock Origi will be forever regarded as a legend at Liverpool

Despite never truly becoming a regular first-team player during his eight-year stint at Anfield, Origi will depart this summer as a true legend of the club.

The 27-year-old has been a clutch player for Liverpool over the years and has always delivered when called upon.

Fabrizio Romano



Origi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent. Jurgen Klopp: "We will miss Divock Origi - if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever".Origi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent. Jurgen Klopp: "We will miss Divock Origi - if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever". 🔴 #LFCOrigi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent.

The Belgian international has given the fans plenty of moments to fondly remember him forever but desperately needs to depart Anfield.

He just turned 27 earlier this month and it is only natural for him to look for regular playing time, something which is not possible at Liverpool.

