"There's no excuses now" - Wayne Rooney delivers verdict on Ruben Amorim's future as Manchester United boss after Fulham draw

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that Ruben Amorim has run out of excuses at Old Trafford. The Portuguese manager has endured a difficult start to the new campaign after a forgettable first season at the club.

The Red Devils showed glimpses of promise in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal on the opening weekend. However, they had an underwhelming display against Fulham on Sunday, August 24.

Ruben Amorim's side took the lead in the 58th minute courtesy of Rodrigo Muniz's own goal. However, they were pegged back 15 minutes later by former Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe and looked out of their depth in the closing stages.

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Ruben Amorim will certainly feel the pressure unless he manages to turn things around soon. He has insisted that Manchester United have made solid signings in the summer but they must deliver results soon. Rooney told BBC Sport:

“There’s no excuses now for the manager this season. He’s got to start getting results and getting the results quickly because once you start getting into October, November, if the results don’t change drastically then that’s when the pressure comes. It’s difficult and to sit here and say ‘obviously, 100 per cent’ [he is the right man], I don’t think anyone can do that."

The pundit added:

"I don’t think Ruben Amorim would probably say that himself with what we’ve seen since he’s been at the club. But I think the recruitment has been good in the summer. I still want to see two or three more players. But it’s difficult to say ‘this is going to be our manager for the next five years’ on what we’ve seen.”

Ruben Amorim's record in the Premier League with Manchester United so far is nothing short of appalling. He has managed 29 games in the English top flight so far, winning just seven, drawing another seven, while losing 15. He has recorded only 28 points in the league so far with a win rate of just 24.1%.

Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Manchester United summer signing after Fulham draw

Rio Ferdinand has opened up on summer signing Benjamin Sesko's lack of impact for Manchester United. The former Red Devils defender has claimed that the Slovenia international is not being utilised properly.

Sesko has started both games for Ruben Amorim's side from the bench so far, following his big move from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old is yet to make a solid impression at Old Trafford but Ferdinand has claimed that he is not being properly used. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"Get the ball into him. He isn’t going to be an easy day’s work. Get it into him and make them defend. But we are playing it around him. Sometimes it’s like really basic, fundamental things. Get it into someone who can cause problems but we go against that. So that was my main concern, you are not getting to see who he is."

The former England defender added:

"I would rather you play it into him and he look rubbish so we know what we’ve got because, right now, I don’t know what he is or what he’s doing. I’m not pointing the finger but you have got to help your team-mates find their feet in the team."

Expectations are massive from Sesko at Manchester United following his reported €99 million switch from RB Leipzig. He established himself as one of the best young strikers in the world during his stint at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. He scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances for RB Leipzig last season.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More