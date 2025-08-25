“You are not getting to see who he is” - Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on new Manchester United signing after Fulham draw

Rio Ferdinand has delivered his verdict on summer signing Benjamin Sesko following Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Fulham. The Red Devils had to settle for just one point having surrendered a 1-0 lead against the Cottagers on Sunday, August 24.

Ruben Amorim's side went ahead in the 58th minute courtesy of Rodrigo Muniz's own goal. However, they were pegged back in the 73rd minute with Emile Smith Rowe scoring the equaliser for Marco Silva's side.

Following the game, Rio Ferdinand criticised how Benjamin Sesko was utilised after he was introduced from the bench in the 53rd minute. He highlighted how the Manchester United players played around Sesko without involving the Slovenia international much. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"Get the ball into him. He isn’t going to be an easy day’s work. Get it into him and make them defend. But we are playing it around him. Sometimes it’s like really basic, fundamental things. Get it into someone who can cause problems but we go against that. So that was my main concern, you are not getting to see who he is."

The former England international also hit out at senior players for not helping the 22-year-old find his rhythm on the pitch. He added:

"I would rather you play it into him and he look rubbish so we know what we’ve got because, right now, I don’t know what he is or what he’s doing. I’m not pointing the finger but you have got to help your team-mates find their feet in the team."

Sesko joined Manchester United this summer in a deal worth up to a reported €99 million with add-ons. However, the striker has been used from the bench in both games by Ruben Amorim so far.

The Slovenian was introduced in the 85th minute against Arsenal and came on in the 53rd minute on Sunday. The towering striker scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances for RB Leipzig last season.

Scott McTominay pushing Manchester United star to join him at Napoli: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay reportedly wants Rasmus Hojlund to join him at Napoli. The Danish striker faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford right now and has reportedly attracted interest from Antonio Conte's side.

As reported by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Naples club are keen on the 22-year-old. They reportedly want him on loan with an obligation to buy for €40 million and are prepared to pay a loan fee of €5 million.

McTominay, who is a key player for the Serie A champions, is reportedly doing everything in his power to make the deal happen. He reportedly called the Dane to convince him to move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Hojlund has fallen out of favor at Manchester United after failing to live up to his £72 million transfer fee. He has scored just 26 goals and provided six assists in 95 appearances for the Red Devils following his switch from Atalanta in 2023.

