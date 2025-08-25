Scott McTominay doing all he can to try and convince Manchester United star to reunite with him at Napoli this summer: Reports 

Scott McTominay is reportedly pushing for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to join Napoli this summer. He wants to reconnect with his former teammate amidst speculation about his future.
The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of £72 million in the summer of 2023. He's had a poor time at the club so far, recording just 26 goals and six assists in 95 games. He's not in head coach Ruben Amorim's plans anymore, especially after the arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.
As per Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are preparing an offer to sign Hojlund on loan with an obligation to buy. They are prepared for a €5 million loan fee with an obligation worth €40 million. As per the report, McTominay is pushing to bring the Danish striker to Napoli.
The former Manchester United man has already called and spoken to Hojlund as well. They played 34 games together for the Red Devils. McTominay then moved to Napoli last summer and has been exceptional for the Italian giants.
The Scotsman helped the Gli Azzurri win the Serie A title last season and was named the league's Player of the Season. He recorded 13 goals and six assists in 39 games across competitions last season. He's also started this season well, scoring in Napoli's Serie A 2025-26 opening win (2-0) over Sassuolo on August 22.
Pundit urged Rasmus Hojlund to stay at Manchester United
Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre said earlier this month that Rasmus Hojlund should stay at the club even if they signed Benjamin Sesko. He said that the Red Devils should look to rotate between Sesko and Hojlund, especially with Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona.
"Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around. Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker who doesn't make those runs in behind the defence. He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition. But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn't rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan if Sesko signs. Absolutely not."
Hojlund hasn't been named in the squad for Manchester United's first two games of the new season. They first lost 1-0 against Arsenal at Old Trafford before playing out a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Sesko, meanwhile, came on as a substitute in both games.