"He is another type of player for certain games" - Pundit asks Manchester United star to stay and fight for place even if club signs Benjamin Sesko

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has advised Rasmus Hojlund to stay and fight for his place in Ruben Amorim's team. The Danish striker's future has come under scrutiny following the Red Devils' pursuit of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Hojlund has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Atalanta a couple fo seasons ago in a reported £72m deal. The 22-year-old was especially poor last season, when he managed just 10 goals from 52 games as his team finished 15th in the league.

Manchester United are eager to sign a new No. 9 to lead the line ahead of the new campaign, having already roped in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to strengthen their attack. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are battle Newcastle United for Sesko.

Speaking to Hajper, Silvestre outlined why his former club should keep hold of Hojlund even if Sesko joins.

"Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around. Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker who doesn't make those runs in behind the defence. He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition. But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn't rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan if Sesko signs. Absolutely not," said Silvestre.

Manchester United managed just 44 goals in 38 games in the Premier League last season, with only Everton scoring fewer among the top 15.

Are Manchester United eyeing Dusan Vlahovic this summer?

Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United have turned down the opportunity to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to Il Bianconero. The Serbian striker has entered the final year of his contract with Juventus and is yet to sign an extension.

The Bianconeri would prefer to tie him down to an extension, but Vlahovic has rejected their renewal offer. The player continues to train under manager Igor Tudor, but his future remains unclear.

The Serie A giants are now eager to cash in on the player to avoid losing him for free next summer. The 25-year-old's representatives are also scouting the market for opportunities.

Manchester United were apparently afforded the chance to secure his signature. The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 and have the financial power to meet Juventus' asking price as well as Vlahovic's wage demands. However, the Premier League giants are not interested in the Serbian striker right now.

