"There's more to his game than we have seen" - Liverpool legend chooses between potential arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice 

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims he would want his former club to sign Declan Rice over Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Reds initiated their midfield rebuild ahead of the new signing by confirming the arrival of Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month. But they will need more than that to reinforce their midfield.

They have been linked with a move for Rice but the £100m-rated West Ham United midfielder has been a serious target for Arsenal. Caicedo, who was Mac Allister's teammate at Brighton, has also been linked with a switch to Merseyside.

Nicol, however, believes Rice (24) is a better fit for the Reds than the Ecuador international. The four-time first division title winner told ESPN, via HITC:

"I would like him (Rice) in my team (Liverpool)... I actually think he can get better. Going forward, he can score more goals.

"I think the fact that he has been at West Ham has meant that he has had to be that rock right in the middle of the park that starts things, stops things and gets the ball to the front guys. I still think there is more to his game than we have seen. He’s only 24. I want him in my team.

Asked to pick between the two midfielders, Nicol said:

"If you have the money, then you sign Declan Rice. If I am picking the team tomorrow, then I am picking Declan Rice before Caicedo."

Rice may be expensive but Caicedo (21) may not be cheap either. Brighton, after all, rejected a £70 million offer for him in the winter transfer window.

What Liverpool target Declan Rice has said about his West Ham future

Declan Rice captained West Ham United to a 2-1 win against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on June 7,

This was the club's first major trophy in 43 years. Liverpool Echo reported last month that the Englishman has been linked with a move to Liverpool over the past year.

The Telegraph now claim that Arsenal are progressing well in their move for the 24-year-old. Speaking after his team's memorable win against La Viola, he shed light on his future at London Stadium.

Rice told reporters, via GiveMeSport:

"At the moment there’s a lot of speculation going on about my future. There is interest from other clubs, that’s out there. But ultimately I’ve still got two years left at West Ham. I love this club, I love playing for this club. There has been nothing yet."

Rice joined West Ham's academy in 2013 and has since made 245 senior appearances across competitions for them.

