“It was always my dream” – Liverpool and Arsenal linked Moises Caicedo claims he would love to play for European giants

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Moises Caicedo has revealed his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Speaking in an interview with Cadena SER, via Mundo Deportivo, the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder was quoted as saying:

"I like Real Madrid. It was always my dream to play for Real Madrid. Now I am doing things very well and why not one day play there and win the Champions League with Real Madrid."

Real Madrid are not believed to be interested in signing the 21-year-old as of now. As per the Telegraph (h/t Sport Bible), Arsenal and Liverpool continue to be linked with him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners failed to sign him in January despite two official bids, with the second one standing at around £70 million. The Seagulls rejected both offers from Arsenal and one from Chelsea to keep hold of their prized asset.

Caicedo penned fresh terms with Brighton in March to extend his stay at the Amex to the summer of 2027. Arsenal could make another approach for him in the summer but it remains to be seen how the south coast club will react to it this time around.

Liverpool's desire to revamp their midfield is well-known at this point. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita could leave on free transfers this summer, while Thiago Alcantara's injury issues have diminished his impact on the Anfield outfit.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have also been subpar for large parts of the season and there is a feeling that Liverpool could sign multiple midfielders this summer. They have also been linked with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham United skipper Declan Rice.

Liverpool and Arsenal target Moises Caicedo makes bullish claim ahead of Manchester United clash

Moises Caicedo being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool shows he is certainly doing something right at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The two teams could be one of several potential suitors who will keep track of how the Ecuadorian performs when Brighton face Manchester United on April 23. Speaking to the Telegraph ahead of the high-profile FA Cup semifinal against the Red Devils, he said:

"We’re really excited waiting for the game to come around. Our preparation is going very well because it will be a great battle, a very good game to watch. This is what we’re preparing for, with that mindset of winning it."

Caicedo has featured in 33 games across competitions this season and is one of Roberto de Zerbi's most trusted players. The defensive midfielder will be crucial if his team are to make their second-ever FA Cup final appearance.

The Seagulls have never won either of the two active domestic cup competitions for Premier League teams.

