"There's no lack of effort or movement" - Pat Nevin names Chelsea star who looked 'really frustrated' against Al Halil

Former Premier League star Pat Nevin believes Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount looked 'really frustrated' during the club's 1-0 victory over Al Halil in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side claimed a 1-0 win over Al Halil on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The Blues have progressed to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup where they will face Palmeiras on February 12.

Romelu Lukaku and Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga were the standout performers for Chelsea on the night. Mason Mount, however, endured a difficult game. The midfielder started the match on the bench and was brought on by Tuchel as a substitute in the 72nd minute.

Mount was unable to make an impact on the game and was involved in an altercation with the Al Halil players. Pat Nevin believes things didn't quite work for the 23-year-old on the night. Nevin told E4:

"He's getting really frustrated, Mason Mount. Everything he's tried to do since he's come on has not quite worked for him. It can happen. There's no lack of effort or movement. He's chasing it. He's getting up the noses of a number of defenders already. It's because he's frustrated himself."

Mason Mount has endured a dip in form in recent weeks. The midfielder has gone eight games without a goal in all competitions for Chelsea. Mount, however, has been one of the club's standout players this season. He has scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

GOAL News



Now Romelu Lukaku will be looking to fire Chelsea to more silverware



His five-game drought is over. Now Romelu Lukaku will be looking to fire Chelsea to more silverware

February could prove to be a crucial month for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea have managed to win just one of their last five games in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel has been unable to get the best out of the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Christian Pulisic.

The German is under immense pressure and will need to engineer an overturn in fortunes at Chelsea in the coming weeks if he is to keep his job.

The Blues will face Palmeiras in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on February 12. The Blues will then face a tricky test against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, a game they must win if they are to stay within touching distance of Liverpool in the league table.

Tuchel's side currently sit in third place in the Premier League table, one point behind second-placed Liverpool.

Absolute Chelsea



#Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is likely to be at the Club World Cup final. Thomas Tuchel is also expected to be in attendance, as long as he secures a negative test before Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side will also face Lille in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on February 23. The club will then face Liverpool in the final of the EFL Cup on February 27. A failure to win the FIFA Club World and the EFL Cup could cost Thomas Tuchel his job.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar