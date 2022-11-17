“There’s a lot of excitement” – Steven Gerrard gives special mention to Chelsea and Arsenal stars as he names players to watch out for in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former England midfielder Steven Gerrard is excited to see Chelsea's Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The Liverpool legend claimed that the Three Lions' campaign at the Qatar showdown could be defined by their forward players. He told Liverpool Echo:

“I think we’re pinning our hopes on the forward players, they’ve proven they can score big goals in tournaments. There’s a lot of excitement in the front half of the pitch with Mason Mount, Saka, Grealish and Raheem Sterling."

"I love the midfield now with the introduction of Bellingham and with Rice being fit and Phillips getting fit."

England, under manager Gareth Southgate, have been accused of playing defensive football and not maximizing their attacking potential. It will be interesting to see if their forwards are able to make a big impact at the tournament.

Mount and Sterling have struggled so far this season for Chelsea. The former has registered two goals and six assists in 21 matches across competitions. Sterling, meanwhile, has contributed five goals and two assists in nine games since his summer move from Manchester City.

Saka has had a stellar campaign with Arsenal. He has registered five goals and six assists in 20 games across competitions as the Gunners sit top of the Premier League table.

The trio will now combine to help England achieve their goals at the FIFA World Cup. Their campaign will commence against Iran on 21 November and they also have USMNT and Wales in their group.

Arsenal and Chelsea interested in signing Inter Milan defender

As per Calciomercato (via Caught Offside), Arsenal are interested in signing right-back Denzel Dumfries in the January transfer window. The Gunners could reportedly make an offer of around £31 million for the Dutch fullback.

Dumfries, 26, joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven last summer and has played 65 games for the club, contributing seven goals and 10 assists.

As per the aforementioned Caught Offside report, Chelsea are also keeping track of the Dutchman and could look to sign him.

Another potential transfer linked with t his could be a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo. The German, who is best friends with Dumfries, has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

It will be interesting to see if the duo join either Arsenal or Chelsea or go their separate ways.

